Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

Nolan, who passed away after a brief illness, began working for 9NEWS in the '70s. He stayed into the '90s, and worked in Denver sports until retiring in 2004.

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Nolan attended Michigan State University before serving in the United States Air Force.

Nolan's television career took him from Buffalo to Chicago, along with a brief stint in Miami, before he found a home in Colorado.

He was an "old school" reporter who worked on manual typewriters until computers took over the newsroom.

"Nolan was funny, sharp and personable," 9NEWS anchor Tom Green said. "He knew everyone, and everyone knew him. He was great friend and mentor to many at 9NEWS."

Funeral services are pending.

