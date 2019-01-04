TERNEUZEN, Netherlands — Five people were slightly injured when a Viking River Cruises ship collided with a petroleum tanker in the North Sea near the Netherlands, according to the Zeeland Safety Region.

The Viking Idun collided with the ship around midnight local time near the port Terneuzen in the Netherlands, which is located in the province of Zeeland.

Both ships were damaged, but the damage was above the water line, so neither ship was in danger of sinking, according to tweets from the safety region.

A Colorado woman posted photos and videos of the damaged ship on Facebook. According to her post, they were on the Tulips and Windmills cruise, which starts and ends in Amsterdam.

RELATED: Norway cruise ship reaches port after 475 rescued; 17 injured

The tanker was loaded with petroleum and was on its way to Antwerp, Belgium. No one on that ship was hurt, the Zeeland Safety Agency said.

The ships were escorted to the port and were expected to be inspected in the morning to determine whether they would be able to continue their journeys.

The Idun is a 442-foot long river cruise ship, according to boat tracking website MarineTraffic. It's more of a riverboat than a massive luxury cruise liner. The Idun takes passengers down European Rivers.

> Click/tap here to view a photo of the riverboat.

According to MarineTraffic, the tanker the Idun collided with, the Chemical Marketer, was en route from Turkey to Antwerp. The Chemical Marketer weighs over 18 million pounds and is 440 feet long.

Late last month, a Viking Sky cruise ship had engine trouble off the western coast of Norway. Afraid of dashing up on the rocks, it anchored amid heavy seas and high winds and evacuated the more than 1,300 people on board.

RELATED: Colorado couple stranded in Norway after helicopter rescue from the Viking Sky cruise ship

Steve and Shelly Eitel of Roxborough Park were two of the more than a hundred people rescued from that ship.

"We went flying on our couches and chairs to the other side of the deck," Shelly Eitel said. "I mean we lost our food obviously, but everything was going everywhere."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS