DENVER — Some much-needed relief has been moving through Australia over the last several weeks and will likely continue.

But the fight against one of the worst wildfire seasons in the country’s history is far from over.

Ninety fires are still burning, prompting organizations and businesses across the world to find ways to help.

Think Tank Tattoo in Denver may have come up with the most creative fundraisers.

It starts with a wheel with about a dozen Australian-themed tattoo designs on it.

Customers can walk-in, pay $60 for a spin and get the tattoo they land on.

If they aren’t thrilled about getting Steve Irwin’s face plastered on their shin, they can spin again for another $20.

All proceeds go to the conservation group World Wildlife Fund Australia.

