DENVER — Dr. Vern L. Howard is looking forward to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Howard is the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission. Thirty four years ago, the commission helped bring the MLK Day Marade to Denver.

“Each year I get excited," Howard said on Sunday. "I’ve been doing this for 42 years because we were marching before it was a marade and I have been doing it every year we've had a marade."

Each year, Denver's MLK Jr. Marade crowd size fluctuates, but Howard says they are expecting tens of thousands of marchers to show up on Monday morning.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission is also offering a shuttle service from City Park to Civic Center Park for this year’s marade. The shuttle will be available for disabled and older marchers as well as families with small children.

The commission will also hand out food donations and host a job fair in Civic Center Park for people in need, including furloughed federal employees.

“One thing we ask people to please bring is canned goods," Howard said. "If you have gently used coats, gloves, scarves, boots that you no longer use, we ask that you bring those out. We ask that you bring out your old cell phones as well. For 20-plus years, we have been collecting old cell phones, having them refurbished and they are donated to battered women shelters,” Howard said.

The Marade will start Monday in Denver's City Park (2001 Colorado Blvd Denver) with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:25 a.m.

The step off is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission website.