Pedestrian killed by A Line commuter train

RTD said A Line trains began running again at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

DENVER — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an A Line train on Sunday around the intersection of Smith Road and Monaco Street Parkway, Denver Police said.

The crash caused delays for A Line passengers, a Regional Transportation District (RTD) spokesperson told 9NEWS. Shuttle buses ferried people between Union and Peoria stations for hours Sunday, RTD said.

A Line service was restarted at 3:15 p.m. when the first train departed Union Station toward Denver International Airport. RTD said trains were expected to get back onto their normal schedule during the 4 p.m. hour.

The intersection of Monaco Street Parkway and Smith Road was closed while police investigated the crash.

The person's identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

