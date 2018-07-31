DENVER - This summer thousands of transplants have infested neighborhood parks, yards and gardens in Denver.

And even though they aren't from around here, it looks like Japanese beetles are here to stay.

While we might not be able to eradicate them, experts at the Denver Botanic Gardens are suggesting a few strategies to minimize the damage.

“The best way and the fastest thing that most homeowners can do is what we call pluck and drown,” Doctor of Plant Health Horticulture Intern at the Denver Botanic Gardens Emily Stine said. “That literally means walking out with a cup of water, plucking the beetles off and throwing them in a container of soapy water.” Soap in the water breaks the surface tension, preventing the beetles from staying above water.

Stine says the best times to collect beetles are early mornings and late evenings when the beetles are less active.

An alternative would be pesticides. However, Stine says she would rather not run the risk of harming the pollinator community. Pesticide use may also lead to more pesticide-resistant beetles.

The Japanese beetle population in Denver is well-established, even though the pests have not spread widely across the Western United States as they have along the East Coast.

“We’ve kind of become our own little island of Japanese beetles out in the middle of the U.S.,” Stine said. “This environment is great for them. There’s a lot of really well water turf for their larvae – grubs in the grass – and there’s plenty of delicious flowers around so they’re finding it very easy to establish as well as they have here. Unfortunately, we probably will never be able to eradicate them in Denver.”

The adult beetles now regularly cause significant damage to the leaves and flowers of many landscape plants each summer. As larvae, they eat the roots of grass.

“For the grubs, there are insecticides we can apply to the lawns,” Stine said. “And there are biological controls we can apply. Those are both available to consumers. They should be able to find those products at garden centers.”

July to mid-August is the ideal time to treat lawns with Japanese beetle larvae in the soil. Irregular patches of dying turf are a sign. And the dying grass should be easy to pull up to see the white grubs, which have curved bodies, a dark head and well-developed legs.

Stine does not recommend Japanese beetle traps. “Using a trap ends up bringing in more Japanese beetles than it controls,” she said. “Because that floral scent brings them in and they realize, ‘Oh, there’s lots of other tasty things here. Let’s go eat those.’ You would end up not only devastating your landscape, but you could end up causing damage to your neighbors and everyone – it would just be a mess.”

