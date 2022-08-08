Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

Backers of Initiative #56 informed the Secretary of State's Office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead of the deadline.

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics.

According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.

The ballot measure sought to define "murder of a child" and ban abortion, save in a few narrow cases, arguing it offers no legal carve out for women who get an abortion.

