Accidental fentanyl overdose claims life of teen, school says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student at Alameda International High School in Lakewood died earlier this month from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter sent to parents by the school principal.

The letter references the death of 16-year-old Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa, which occurred during the district's spring break.

"We have learned that Kimberly died from an accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl," principal Susie Van Scoyk wrote in the letter.

Van Scoyk said Kimberly's family gave permission for the school to share information about her death "in an effort to help others who may be struggling."

A Gofundme related to Kimberly's death has been created, however, 9NEWS has not independently confirmed its veracity.

The letter encouraged families, educators and others to have "open and non-judgmental conversations" about the realities of substance use and misuse.

The letter recommended Twelve Talks to Have with Teens as a resource to help adults talk with teens about a variety of difficult topics they are facing.

Other resources include:

9NEWS has reached out to the Lakewood Police Department for information about the investigation into Kimberly's death and will update this story when we learn more.