Making decisions during an active shooting

Arvada Police: Johnny Hurley shot by officer while holding gunman's AR-15

ARVADA, Colo. — According to Arvada Police, the man investigators called the Good Samaritan of Monday's shooting was shot by an officer responding to the scene.

"A circumstance like this is ripe for potential error in decision-making," Dr. Paul Taylor, Associate Professor at University of Colorado Denver's School of Public Affairs, said.

Dr. Taylor is a former police officer who now studies police decision making and human error. He also teaches Criminal Justice.

"It's tragic for everybody involved in this situation," Taylor said.

Police said a 59-year-old man, who hated law enforcement, ambushed Officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Arvada on Monday around 1 p.m. Investigators said Johnny Hurley then shot the gunman with a handgun. After that, Hurley picked up the suspect's AR-15 assault rifle and was shot by an Arvada Police officer arriving at the scene, according to Arvada Police.

"When they have information that somebody's actively hurting somebody else or this is an officer-involved shooting situation, there's an officer down, they're coming into that with the idea that somebody's out there harming people with a weapon," Taylor said. "When they see something that matches or confirms that belief, the human tendency is to seek that information out. We don't seek to disconfirm it and so we see some of these tragedies occur when that happens."

Taylor said officers looking for an active shooter cannot afford to hesitate.

"If I respond on scene and I see somebody pointing a gun at somebody else or worse the gun starts moving in my direction, I have very little time to make a decision in that environment and officers have to throw a forward response," Taylor said.

The family of Johnny Hurley released this statement Friday afternoon:

Our beloved son and brother Johnny is no more. We loved him dearly. May he rest in peace. Before Johnny engaged in a clear-eyed response to a dire situation, he was already a wonderful human being with a great enthusiasm for life. Johnny had an inquiring mind, independent spirit, and strong principles, though he was beholden to no single cause or belief. He called out injustice when he saw it. He brought joy to many people and looked for the good in others. Moving forward without Johnny feels impossible. We are so proud of him.

We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love from the community and are grateful for the support of the Arvada Police Department and their partners. We don’t yet have all of the information about what happened to Johnny, and we look forward to learning the outcome of a thorough and independent investigation.

As a family, we ask that there not be speculation in the media while the facts are being determined. It helps no one. We ask that our privacy be respected while our grief is still so fresh. We ask that any media inquiries be directed to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor said, unfortunately, these types of tragedies happen across the country. Officers have shot and killed fellow officers on active scenes, according to Taylor. In 2012, Lakewood Police Officer James Davies was killed by another officer while responding to a call of shots fired.

"With policing given the population that they deal with, the danger that's involved in that, the very rapid decision-making that happens, we are going to see some bad outcomes," Taylor said.