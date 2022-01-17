4 injured in disturbance involving weapons in Adams County

Police are investigating if this was a mutual combative situation or not.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were injured in a disturbance with weapons at 7052 Pecos Street on Sunday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

According to ACSO, police were called to 7052 Pecos St about a disturbance with weapons. When police got to the scene they found four people injured, police said. ACSO said the four victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police did not release the victim's conditions or how they were injured.

Police said they have not determined if this incident was a mutual combative situation or not. However, they did say they don't believe that there are any outstanding suspects or threats to the public.

ACSO is asking anyone who knows more about the incident or can help identify any potential suspects to call them at 303-288-1535.

9NEWS has reached out to the sheriff's office to see what led up to the incident.

Deputies are on scene at 7052 Pecos St. where there was a disturbance with weapons.



Four people were found to have injuries and were taken to area hospitals. We are asking that anyone with information about the incident or can help identify a suspect to please call 303-288-1535 pic.twitter.com/RCSyY2iT3o — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 17, 2022

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.