Adams City High School closed Wednesday

A threat circulating around social media has caused the closure of the high school campus for Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, due to a threat that has been circulating around social media.

The reason for the closure is to allow the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) and Adams 14 School District to complete their investigation into the matter, according to a letter from the school

The school posted a letter to parents on the school's website with the announcement that all classes and extracurricular activities are canceled.

Classes will resume on Thursday, Sept. 22.

On Monday, Adams City High School was evacuated when a 16-year-old student brought a handgun to the campus. That student was taken into custody without incident, according to CCPD.

Around 12:45 p.m., Adams City High School staff received reports that a student inside the school had a gun in his possession, police said.

Staff immediately alerted police, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The 16-year-old student was then detained without incident by school staff and officers, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no threats were made or received. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether charges will be filed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.