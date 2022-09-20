Adams City High student arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to school

The 16-year-old student is being held at the juvenile detention center, Commerce City Police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun inside a school, Commerce City Police said.

Around 12:45 p.m., Adams City High School staff received reports that a student inside the school had a gun in his possession, police said. That's located at 7200 Quebec Pkwy. at the intersection with East 73nd Avenue.

Staff immediately alerted police, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The 16-year-old student was then detained without incident by school staff and officers, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no threats were made or received. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether charges will be filed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



