1 dead, others displaced after fire at Adams County apartment complex

There were no sprinklers in the building, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — There was no sprinkler system at an apartment complex in Adams County where a person died and numerous other people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday, according to a division chief with Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR).

Crews responded to the structure fire at 4:07 a.m. at the Waterview on the Parkway apartment complex.

The complex is located west of North Washington Street and Explorador Calle.

When firefighters arrived they saw flames showing on the third floor balcony. ACFR was able to evacuate everyone and extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes of their arrival.

However, a later search confirmed that one person died, according to ACFR. A dog was also rescued from an apartment, according to the division chief.

Thirteen people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A dozen units are in the affected building but not all of them were occupied, according to ACFR.

