ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County deputies were dispatched to the Global Leadership Academy in Adams County Wednesday following a Safe-2-Tell tip, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The academy is located at 7480 Broadway – just northwest of the Interstate 25 and US 36 interchange.

Broadway is closed between Greenwood Boulevard and El Paso due to the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, Mapleton Public Schools said the administration building, Big Picture College and Career Academy were placed on lockdown out of an "abundance of caution"

Global Primary Academy, Global Intermediate Academy, and the Global Leadership Academy are on a lockout, the district said.

During a lockout, school continues as usual but no one can enter or leave the building. According to the sheriff's office, deputies are directing students and staff to certain areas on campus "during the searching/investigative process."

Neither police nor the district released information about the nature of the threat.

Parents or family coming to the area are asked to go to Mickey's Top Sirloin at 6950 Broadway, according to the sheriff's office.

The Global Leadership Academy serves 9th-12th grade students and is part of the Mapleton School District, according to its website.

The first day of school at the Global Leadership Academy was on Aug. 13 -- just over a week before the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

