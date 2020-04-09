ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — Four deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) have been placed on paid administrative leave following a "use of force incident" late last month.
No details were provided about the incident which occurred at the Adams County Detention Facility late in the evening on Aug. 25, according to the sheriff's office.
An inmate and four deputies were involved and outside agency is now investigating, but ACSO did not name that agency.
Any determination of criminal conduct or prosecution will be made by that outside agency and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
