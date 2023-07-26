Deputy accused of assault at Walmart was previously disciplined

Ezekiel Spotts took an inmate to the ground in 2017 and when he did that inmate struck his head on a staircase.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — An Adams County deputy who's under investigation related to an assault at a Thornton Walmart was previously disciplined for his use of excessive force at the jail where he works, according to records obtained by 9NEWS.

Ezekiel Spotts has been with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) since 2006. Two women claim that Spotts, who was off duty, attacked them at Walmart on July 18 after one of them bumped into Spotts with her cart. That case remains under investigation and so far no one's been charged.

In 2017 an inmate accused Spotts of excessive force. According to an incident report, on April 27 of that year, Spotts took the inmate to the ground which resulted in that inmate "striking his head on the staircase."

The report says the inmate had a "knot" on his head and there was a little bit of blood on the floor.

When interviewed, Spotts said he was attempting to get the inmate to sign paperwork related to a disciplinary incident but the inmate refused and began to walk away. Spotts reported that he followed and the two "exchanged words" and the inmate turned and "lunged toward him."

Spotts reported that he thought he was going to be attacked and "took him to the ground." He said he didn't realize how close they were to the stairs and reported that the inmate hit his head on them.

The records indicate that Spotts did not fill out a "use of force" report for the incident and when asked why, said he used "minimal force." He went on to say, according to the report, that he "does not know the policy well" and "didn't know it was required for this incident."

He said he's previously written reports for striking an inmate or using a Taser but not for "incidents like this one."

The records show that after an investigation Spotts was found to have violated two policies. One for use of force and for failing to complete a report about the use of force. As part of the discipline, he was ordered to be suspended for five days without pay.