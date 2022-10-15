Multiple people hurt after reported shooting at a house party in Adams County

Police have not released how many people were hurt.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a house party in Adams County on Saturday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday about gunshots at a house party.

Officer did not release an exact location for the shooting but said they are in the area of Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street investigating the incident. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.

When officers arrived at the scene of the reported shooting they found multiple victims who had been shot, according to the Twitter post. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released by the Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many people were shot in the incident.

ACSO did not say if a suspect is in custody for the shooting.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn more details.

At approx. 3 am this morning deputies responded to 911 calls of shots being fired @ a house party. Upon arrival deputies discovered multiple victims that were transported to area hospitals, 1 victim was pronounced at the hospital. Investigation is preliminary/ongoing. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) October 15, 2022

