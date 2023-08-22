Adams County jail staff use Narcan on multiple inmates Tuesday

If this was an overdose, the sheriff's office wants to figure out how the narcotics got into the facility.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four inmates at the Adams County jail were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a medical emergency, the sheriff's office said. Deputies suspect this was a drug overdose.

Of the four inmates, three of them needed to be revived with Narcan -- the medicine that reduces the effects of an overdose.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 3:30 p.m. Staff were able to revive the inmates and treat them pretty quickly.

Deputies were conducting interviews and searching the jail for drugs. If this was an overdose, the agency wants to figure out how the narcotics got into the facility.

Last year, the Adams County Sheriff's Office told 9NEWS about its efforts to intercept drugs before they got to inmates through mail. At that time, deputies said narcotics were such a problem they were using Narcan on inmates nearly every day.

Last summer, jail detectives said most of the work of detection falls upon the facility's mail staff, who have to process hundreds of pieces of mail a day.

