Adams County residents say flooding has lasted for weeks

It's been a record-setting year for rain and people living in one part of unincorporated Adams County say floodwaters keep blocking their only neighborhood access.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Wednesday afternoon, the road leading to Dan Hollingsworth’s grandparent’s house was under water – again.

The intersection at East 112th Avenue and Himalaya Road, just east of E470, in Adams County, has been underwater off and on for weeks. On Wednesday, about a foot of water covered the road at its deepest point.

“With all the rain we’ve been getting, this has affectionately been called ‘Lake Himalaya,’” Hollingsworth joked. “It just keeps filling up.”

Jokes aside, Hollingsworth and his family are worried about his grandparents and the others who live in their neighborhood. Many of them are elderly, and his own grandmother has ongoing health issues, he said.

“The ambulances can’t get through here, it’s too deep. A lot of people are getting stuck up here in the neighborhood, because they don’t have four-wheel drive. Like my grandparents – they have a Buick LeSabre, and it can’t get through this.”

His grandparents have lived in the area a long time. Flooding on the unpaved road isn’t a new issue, he said, but the location is – and the scale of the problem.

“The flooding used to happen further up the road towards the airport. But the city of Denver, which owns the airport, they installed a new culvert which is… even smaller, I guess. It can’t handle all the rainwater that comes through on Third Creek and it’s just piling all the water up further down over here,” he said. “Adams County has come out and tried to pump it, but they’re having a hard time keeping up with the water.”

9NEWS reached out to several jurisdictions to learn more about the flooding problem. Spokespeople for the City of Denver and DIA said they were working to gather more information. Adams County officials have not yet responded to a 9NEWS request.

Meanwhile, Hollingsworth and his family are relying on the four-wheel drive vehicles they do have to shuttle groceries and other items to their grandparents, as needed. And there’s more rain in the forecast, once again.

“It is what it is,” he said with a shrug. As for their new “Lake Himalaya?” He continued, with a laugh, “There might be some fish in here, somewhere. We’ve even been getting shore birds! The ones that are around Barr Lake, they’re hanging in this area [now].”