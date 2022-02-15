3 Adams County Sheriff's administrators under investigation

The Undersheriff and Training Division Chief are on administrative leave. The Jail Division Chief is on active duty amid an active trespassing investigation.

BRIGHTON, Colorado — Three members of Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn's command staff are under active investigations, two of them on administrative leave, 9NEWS has learned.

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel are on administrative leave, according to department spokesman Sgt. Adam Sherman.

"We have asked an outside agency to conduct an internal investigation in regards to their leave," Sherman said via e-mail. "We can not speak about this investigation while it is ongoing because we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation."

Sherman could not confirm what outside agency was conducting the investigation into the two administrators.

In a separate incident, Adams County Jail Division Chief Chris Laws was issued a summons for trespassing on Jan. 30 by Thornton Police, a spokesman for Thornton Police told 9NEWS.

According to a police report about that incident, Laws, 52, went to the home of a 20-year-old woman whom he described as a friend of his when interviewed by the responding Thornton police officer. Laws told the officer his friend's father would not allow the pregnant woman to leave her home. According to the report, Laws admits to the responding officer that when he knocked on the door to confront the woman's father, Laws put his foot in the door, not allowing the man to close the door.

Laws remains on active duty for the sheriff's department while the investigation by Thornton Police continues, Sherman said. He said Adams County is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.

The revelation of the investigations comes after weeks of questions about how Reigenborn handled a pursuit that was captured on a weekly livestream. Reigenborn joined the pursuit in an unmarked patrol vehicle from more than six miles away, which appears to be in contrast to the department's pursuit policy. He also had a civilian riding along at the time, which appears in contrast to the department's ride-along policy which specifically states a civilian ride-along should be dropped off in a secure area before an officer joins a pursuit.

Sherman said last week that the sheriff's livestreamed pursuit was reviewed and it was determined the incident didn't violate policy.

Reigenborn announced Saturday that he had signed an agreement with Langley Productions to feature his department on the TV show COPS. Filming for that project starts in July for episodes airing in 2023.

Reigenborn, a Democrat who narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Sheriff Michael McIntosh in 2018, is up for re-election in 2022.

