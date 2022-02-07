Man shot, killed by Adams County deputies in domestic violence incident

The sheriff's office said two deputies fired their weapons.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect is dead after being shot by deputies at an apartment complex in Adams County Saturday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said deputies were called to the Estrella Apartments in the 7000 block of North Pecos Street on a domestic violence call at 8:24 p.m.

It was upgraded to a disturbance with weapons call while they were on their way, the sheriff's office said.

When the two deputies got to the door, ACSO said, a man came to the door with a knife but then slammed the door shut.

The sheriff's office said deputies heard a woman screaming and went into the apartment, where they found the man holding a knife to her neck.

When the deputies saw that the woman had a slash to her neck, ACSO said, they both fired at the man and killed him.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The deputies were not hurt.

