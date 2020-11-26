Adams County to begin public engagement on comprehensive, transportation, parks plans

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County will soon initiate its first round of public comments on a trio of long-range planning documents under the collective banner of “ Advancing Adams .”

“To do this successfully, the county needs to hear from everyone in the community,” the county wrote in an advisory. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited social interaction, it has also forced us to get creative with how community engagement happens. Now is the time to get involved virtually.”