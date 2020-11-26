x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Adams County to begin public engagement on comprehensive, transportation, parks plans

Beginning in August, the county began to create a comprehensive plan, a transportation and mobility plan, and updates to the parks, open space & trails plan.
Credit: Colorado Tourism Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County will soon initiate its first round of public comments on a trio of long-range planning documents under the collective banner of “Advancing Adams.”

Beginning in August, the county began to create a comprehensive plan, a transportation and mobility plan, and updates to the parks, open space & trails plan.

“To do this successfully, the county needs to hear from everyone in the community,” the county wrote in an advisory. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited social interaction, it has also forced us to get creative with how community engagement happens. Now is the time to get involved virtually.”

>> Continue reading on ColoradoPolitics.com

RELATED: RTD approves budget with layoffs, salary cuts

RELATED: Task force aims to get Colorado students back in classrooms by January

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS