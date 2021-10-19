Adams County to withdraw from Tri-County Health Department

Adams County said per its legal obligation, it will remain part of the department through December 2022.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County will be withdrawing from the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), the county announced Tuesday.

County commissioners will bring forward a resolution at the Oct. 26 public hearing to provide notice of the decision to leave the department, according to a release.

The move comes after Douglas County voted in September to leave Tri-County and form its own health department.

“Douglas County’s decisions left us no choice but to re-evaluate the future of public health services in Adams County,” said Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair Eva Henry in a news release. “As a result, Adams County must determine the best option to move ahead for a health board and services provided to residents.”

Adams County said per its legal obligation, it will remain part of TCHD through December 2022.

"Starting January 2023, Adams County will have its own health department structure in place," the county said in the release. "There will be no disruption of services to Adams County residents during this transition."

Arapahoe County, the only county remaining in Tri-County Health, said it will begin developing plans to form its own health department.

"The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners is saddened that our neighboring counties have chosen to end the productive 55-year partnership with the Tri-County Health Department," the county said in a statement. "Arapahoe County residents will continue to receive all existing Tri-County public health services uninterrupted during the transition. We have already begun to explore future options to continue delivering quality public health services and will begin developing the necessary transition plans as we form our own public health department. The Board intends to do what it can to support the many dedicated employees of Tri-County Health throughout this process."