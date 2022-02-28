Adams County Undersheriff retires amid investigation

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen retired from the department Monday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Undersheriff Tommie McLallen has retired from the department after being placed on administrative leave amid an investigation.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said McLallen retired effective Monday.

9NEWS learned earlier this month that three members of Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn's command staff were under active investigations. Two of them -- McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel -- were placed on administrative leave.

"We have asked an outside agency to conduct an internal investigation in regards to their leave," department spokesperson Adam Sherman said via e-mail earlier this month. "We can not speak about this investigation while it is ongoing because we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation."

The sheriff's office would not elaborate on the details of that outside investigation or say what agency was investigating the pair.

Bethel submitted his resignation from the sheriff's office last week.

McLallen was the former police chief of Walsenburg’s now-dissolved police department before coming to work for Reigenborn after he took office in 2019.

Reigenborn recently faced questions about a police chase he livestreamed on the department's Facebook page, continuing to follow a suspect after the pursuit was terminated by a commanding officer.

Reigenborn announced in mid-February that his department had signed a contract with Langley Productions for Adams County to participate in the TV show COPS.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Steve Staeger with tips about this or any story by e-mailing steve@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS