BAILEY, Colo. — Members of Crow Hill Bible Church in Bailey will not be meeting Sunday after part of a worship center being built onto the church collapsed.

According to the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, the collapse at the church on Bull Dogger Drive happened just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday. No one was inside at the time.

According to a post on the church's Facebook page, the addition and the main building will remain closed until an inspection has been completed and they are deemed safe to use.

A captain for Platte Canyon Fire says they don't know what caused the collapse, but there was nothing suspicious about it. He said it did not appear to affect the original structure.