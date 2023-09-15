Advocacy groups demand action in Aurora from Biden administration

One woman remembers hearing the gatherings while inside GEO's Aurora ICE Processing Center. Now, she's a part of them.

AURORA, Colo. — The American Friends Service Committee's gathering at GEO’s Aurora ICE Processing Center was part of 11 actions across the country Friday, with a call to the Biden administration.

“To follow through on his campaign promises he made to close for-profit detention centers and to cut funds to Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said Gabriela Flora, the Colorado program director of the American Friends Service Committee.

Flora coordinated a skit where people chose how they'd like to see funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection reinvested. They put their fake money into corresponding bowls to show how they think that money could best be reinvested.

Maria Jimenez wants that money directed to the community, for mental health, education, food security and more.

While outside the facility, Jimenez said she felt very nervous. It’s almost like an anxiety attack, or feeling breathless, she said. That’s because 13 years ago, she was inside the facility.

She has a drawing of what the layout inside looks like. She was able to point to exactly where she slept for about six months.

Jimenez advocates loudly now, hoping the Biden administration will hear -- along with the people on the other side of the walls. She remembers events that happened outside the facility when she was inside, because she was able to hear them through the walls. She is proud to be on the other side now, advocating for what she believes is right.

The next gathering is Nov. 6, outside GEO’s Aurora ICE Processing Center. Flora said the events are held for people like Jimenez, and others.

“What happened to Melvin Calero-Mendosa is just the tip of the iceberg. Same with Mr. Samimi. Two people who should be in our communities right now are dead,” Flora said.

9NEWS reached out to the center for comment about Friday’s event, but did not hear back.

