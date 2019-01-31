DENVER — Netflix's latest series YOU, is giving a lot viewers the creeps. But domestic violence advocates say it's a reality for many women in our state.

Stand Up Colorado, an organization aiming to end relationship violence, says the show depicts real-life stalking behavior. One woman says it’s a scenario she knows too well.

"I was telling everyone that would listen to me, you know this guy is going to kill me," Ana Evens said.

Evans is a domestic violence and stalking survivor.

"So I was in a relationship with a guy, very charming, very sweet,” she said. “We moved in together and it didn't take very long for our relationship to escalate into domestic violence. At that point I left or I tried to leave and that's when the stalking started."

Evans said she was stalked by her ex-boyfriend for two years.

"He was just relentless,” she said. "He was everywhere and we couldn't figure out how he was finding us."

According to the CDC, one in nine women in Colorado are stalked by a current or former intimate partner in their lifetime.

"Most of us when we look at what's taking place, the reality we see one thing but offenders have an interesting way of shifting or changing,” Mervyn Davies said. “They shift the reality of it."

Davies specializes in working with domestic violence and sex crimes offenders.

"They don't perceive things a lot of the times we would perceive things," he said. “An individual who believes maybe in their own head that they love this person more than anyone else can love them in the world and their love is the perfect love, an amazing love. But the reality of that is it's manipulated."

According to Stand Up Colorado, 76 percent of women murdered by an intimate partner were previously stalked by that partner.

"I think a lot of people thing stalking is harmless and the reality is it promotes terror and fear,” Davies said. "This is serious stuff. This is a statement about how the offender is thinking and you don't really know what he's capable he's of."

Evans believes her stalker was on track to kill her.

"I was literally walking around looking over my shoulder all the time. Just waiting for him to show up,” she said.

After trying going through the court system, an stalking advocate recommended Evans change her identity. She did and eventually moved. Her stalker now lives out of state, but the scars from those two years still remain with Evans.

"There are triggers that I have for sure around a certain way someone will move, a tone of voice but I've done a lot of work around that,” she said.

Evans now shares her story to help other women and as a way to push for legislation that better protects domestic violence and stalking victims.

"It's not my story for me anymore,” Evans said. “It's my story to help other people understand and educate people on what can happen. There is hope. There is hope after surviving this. Your story can be powerful moving forward.

For more information and resources, go to Stand Up Colorado's website.

