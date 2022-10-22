Job fair focuses on helping Afghan, Ukrainian refugees find work

“When they come to their new communities, all they want to do is to restart their lives and to contribute," said Maytham Alshadood.

AURORA, Colo. — Since the fall of Kabul and the war in Ukraine, Colorado has been welcoming in refugees. Forced to leave their homes abroad, immigrants have found safety here in the U.S.

Now, they have to start their lives over. One big part of that is finding a job.

On Saturday, a job fair was hosted at Aurora Community College for Afghan, Ukrainian, and other refugees.

"I'm a little sad about that, but we kind of escaped from Afghanistan," said Mohammad Nabazada. "It was not safe."

At 24 years old, Nabazada is re-starting his life. He arrived in the U.S. three months ago, forced to leave some of his family behind.

"When we arrived here, they ask us, 'What's your plan after five years?' That was kind of funny for us because we just plan for like a day, a week, because nothing was stable there [in Afghanistan]," he said.

Inside the job fair, there were more than 20 employers looking to hire, and Nabazada wants to meet them all.

“Everything here is kind of good, opportunities for job, take care of babies, take care of elders," he said.

The job fair was hosted by Welcome.US, a non-profit coalition that helps refugees who are resettling across the country.

“Those newcomers that came from Afghanistan and Ukraine in the last year are eager to restart their lives and looking for new way to contribute," said Maytham Alshadood, ecosystem partnership director for Welcome.US. “A lot of newcomers come with skills. Some of them are software engineers, some of them are educators.”

Alshadood said there's tech, hospitality, transportation, government and other employment available at the job fair. They also have a workshop area where people can build or update their resumes.

“In this current workforce shortage that we’re experiencing, I believe we can unlock an untapped potential in our newest neighbors and help them keep driving the economic gears of this country," he said. “We’re hoping that our community of employers will keep looking at our newest neighbors as potential employees.”

Aziza Akbari also fled Afghanistan. She's been in the State for six weeks.

“I’m really glad that I’m here. I’m in the right place," she said. "They are very supportive, kind, and friendly with us.”

She has a chemical engineering background and a masters of business administration. She already has a job offer, but still worries about her refugee status.

"Very nervous now, like we don't know what will happen next to us," said Akbari. "What will American law do with our status? Will they accept us or no? Or after some years, they’re going to send us back?"

For now, both Akbari and Nabazada are working hard, dreaming of what their futures may hold.

"To become a better person, better citizen," said Nabazada. "Have a farm with organic things, that’s it. Yeah, live with nature."

"At least I feel safe," said Akbari. "I will be happy when I am a resident here."

Alshadood said they are always looking for volunteers to help support incoming refugees.

He said they are also looking for individuals, businesses, groups of people, faith communities, etc. to sponsor newcomers.

“We would love to see more people step up, become sponsors and help folks come out here to the United States and build their new lives and be stable," said Alshadood. “Help them find housing, help their kids register to school, figure out the transportation system, gain employment, help the adults continue their educational journey.”

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, click below:

If you weren't able to make it to the job fair, Alshadood said they also have an employment board with more than 68,000 jobs on it.