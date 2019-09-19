GREELEY, Colo. — If you’ve ever wondered if you can spend the night in a covered wagon as dozens of long-horn cattle graze outside, well, the answer is yes.

Platte River Fort just outside Greeley is a working farm, but visitors can come and stay on the property for a taste of what life is like in rural Colorado.

"We want people to have an understanding and get the experience of what it’s like to be on a working farm and ranch," said Dori DeJong, the owner of Platte River Fort. "Right now we’re seeing a lot of division between urban and rural. I think this creates a really unique opportunity for people to get a new perspective and see how other people who they think are different from themselves are actually a lot more alike."

From the five-star yurt tents to a covered wagon turned into a bedroom, 9NEWS got the full tour of the agrotourism location. Scroll down for a look at the replica of Bent's Fort on the property, stay for the pictures of the longhorn cattle you can pet.

A covered wagon has been converted into one of the bedrooms for guests. It has heating and air conditioning and can sleep four people. It's much bigger on the inside than it looks!

If you don't like the location the wagon is at, the bedroom moves. Not many hotel rooms can do that!

If you don't like the wagon, maybe a yurt tent is more your style.

You're not exactly "roughing it" inside this tent. A large bed, pillows, chairs, and yes, wine, is all inside waiting for you. The best part? Open the door and your bedroom is right on the river.

But the whole point of "agrotourism" is getting a taste of what life on a farm is like. Walk just outside your tent and you'll come across dozens of longhorn cattle. The owners of the property say they're a favorite for wedding pictures.

The property is centered around a replica of Bent's Fort located in La Junta, CO.

If you don't want to stay in the tents or in the wagon, guest rooms are available in the fort as well. The view is amazing!

Agrtourism started when people who owned farms or ranches invited the public to come stay with them. Platte River Fort hopes to open camping sites next spring as well. The experience is sure to be an adventure!

