Air Force cadet killed in accident at academy

Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams was seriously hurt in a fall at the Academy during personal recreation on April 23.
Credit: U.S. Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force cadet has died after being involved in an accident at the U.S. Air Force Academy

According to a release from the academy, Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams had been hospitalized since April 23 with severe injuries he sustained that day in a fall at the Academy during personal recreation. 

He passed away Tuesday, the release said. 

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said in the release. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force."

