THORNTON, Colo. —

Alcohol is suspected in a multi-vehicle head-on crash that left a woman dead and four people injured early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened on East 160th Avenue between Yosemite and Quebec streets at around 1:40 a.m., according to tweet from Brighton Fire Rescue.

The woman died on the scene, and the four other victims were taken to the hospital, according to Thornton Police Department spokesperson Jesus Mendez.

Mendez said before the crash, one vehicle crossed the center line and hit a box truck carrying fruits and vegetables head-on. A third vehicle was behind one of the other two, and was hit as it spun out.

According to Mendez, the injured victims were three men and one woman. One of them was airlifted to the hospital.

As of 8 a.m., East 160th Avenue remained closed in the area due to the crash investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

