Public memorial service to be held for woman killed by rock thrown into car

Alexa Bartell, 20, will be remembered at a service in Arvada Saturday.

ARVADA, Colo. — A public memorial service will be held Saturday for a woman who was killed when a rock was thrown into her car windshield last week.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was killed as she drove home on Indiana Street near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge on the night of April 19.

Three suspects, all high school seniors, have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with Bartell's death and are being held without bail.

The memorial service will be held at Storyline Church at 14605 W. 64th Ave in Arvada at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited, but the family has requested that no one take pictures or make recordings of the service.

Bartell's family has described her as an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. They said she was intelligent and had a bright future ahead of her.

In lieu of flowers, the family set up a memorial/justice fund in Bartell's name. Proceeds will help the family with legal expenses and to create an endowment fund for student-athlete opportunities. Money will also be used to create a permanent memorial in her honor, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Donations can be made in the following ways:

Directly to the Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund at FirstBank

Zelle @ alexabartellmemorial@gmail.com

Venmo @Alexa-Bartell-4

QR code below

