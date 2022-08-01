3 arrested after woman found dead in Boulder County

Three people from Las Cruces, New Mexico were arrested in connection to the homicide of Alexis Baca. Another person is still wanted.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Three people are in jail and law enforcement is still looking for another person after a woman was found dead near the Realization Point trailhead, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

On July 24, just before 10 a.m., deputies were called about a possible deceased person near Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property west of the city.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located a woman's body near the trailhead, just off the road.

The woman was later identified as 25-year-old Alexis Baca.

Deputies believed that the victims and suspect knew each other.

Through investigation, deputies were led to Las Cruces, New Mexico. BCSO said from there interviews were completed and evidence related to the crime was collected with the help of the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD).

BCSO was able to obtain four arrest warrants for four individuals connected to the homicide.

Three of the individuals have been arrested.

31-year-old Jaime Alonso Moore is facing charges of:

Murder in the first-degree

Murder in the second-degree

Aggravated robbery

43-year-old Cody Lee Hobirk is facing charges of:

Murder in the second degree,

Aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

18-year-old Ashley Lynn Provine is facing charges of :

Accessory in first-degree murder

Accessory in second-degree murder

Accessory in aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

Deputies still have an arrest warrant out for 23-year-old Elizabeth Nicole Griffin who has not been located. BCSO said they don't believe she poses a safety threat to the public.

Griffin is wanted for accessory in first-degree murder, accessory in second-degree murder, accessory in aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence in the investigation.

