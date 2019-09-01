Every commuter train car in RTD's fleet must be sent out of state for repairs after a hairline fracture in one of the car's rail trucks was found last May.

According to RTD spokesperson Laurie Huff, crews noticed the 2-inch crack in one of the rail trucks in May 2018. The rail truck is the bottom part of the commuter train cars.

All 66 commuter rail cars were inspected after the crack was discovered and only the one crack was found. Huff said the crack did not pose a public safety concern.

Huff said cracks like these are a known defect by the manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem, that could cause problems if not addressed.

Because Hyundai Rotem knows about the defect, it will be making repairs and replacing the parts on these trains to make sure no problems develop in the future, Huff told 9NEWS on Wednesday.

Hyundai Rotem also manufactured commuter trains in Philadelphia and a similar issue caused those trains to be taken out of service in September 2016.

RTD is sending the rail trucks of the commuter trains back to New Jersey to be repaired.

Huff said these repairs will not cost RTD or the taxpayers any money; Hyundai Rotem is footing the bill.

The repairs to the commuter rail trucks are about one-third of the way complete.

Huff said that RTD hopes to have a full repair done sometime this year.

The repairs should not impact commuter rail service.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS