DENVER — Law enforcement has given the "All Clear" after a reported threat at the Denver City and County Building near downtown Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

"At about 7:30 a.m. the Denver security office received a call from Denver 911 that there were threats to the City and County Building and the life safety of our employees," said Deputy Mayor Murphy Robinson during a briefing.

At that time, Robinson, who is also the Executive Director of the Department of General Services for the City and County of Denver, ordered the building to be locked down. Two sweeps were down to make sure there was no threat.

"Because this was so early in the morning, and there wasn't a lot of people in the building yet, we decided to lock down the building before a lot of folks got into the building," Robinson said. "That would allow us to move through the building more quickly as well as to be able to clear it to make sure that any threat."

During a briefing, police would only say it was a threat made over the phone and would not provide information about what was said during the call or if threats were made to any specific people or departments.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

"We want to keep everyone safe, no matter who the threat is against," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. "We know there was some concerns about the mayor's office, but if there were direct threats to me, we don't know yet."

The lockdown previously reported by City Council members Albus Brooks and Paul Lopez was lifted around 9:15 a.m.

Now, the priority is finding the person responsible.

"We will not stop until we find out who made these threats to City Hall," Hancock said. "We will not rest until we find out who made these threats against the city and county of Denver and bring them to justice."

The Denver City and County Building, sandwiched between West Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue along Bannock Street overlooking Civic Center Park, saw another scare last month when a car drove onto the front lawn of the building.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS