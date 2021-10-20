Investigators say all residents accounted for after fire tore through Boulder apartment complex

Investigators said they "are cautiously optimistic that there were no fatalities" in the fire.

BOULDER, Colo — The City of Boulder said investigators have accounted for all of the residents of a Boulder apartment complex after a fire tore through it early Tuesday morning.

In an email sent just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said they "are cautiously optimistic that there were no fatalities" in the fire, which started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Whittier Apartments at 2301 Pearl St. No injuries were reported.

That's a surprise to the fire chief because of how massive and consuming the fire was, but he said it was thanks to police officers that no one died.

Twelve Boulder Police officers responded first because they were in the area early Tuesday morning, according to the city. Those officers were able to access 60 units to help people get out, and the city said they even broke into a few of them.

Although no one was hurt, there is still heartbreak for resident Melanie Gordon as she looks for her cat Moby.

“It’s hard not knowing if he even made it and just kind of feeling like--trying not to feel hopeless," said Gordon, whose home was destroyed in the fire.

Gordon posted flyers all around the area in hopes that Moby escaped and someone might see her kitty.

“He’s like my guardian angel," Gordon said. "He’s been with me through some really rough times, and I feel grateful that I wasn’t home, but at the same time I wish that I was because maybe I could have helped him escape.”

Investigators worked through the night to contact everyone connected to the 81-unit, six-building complex. They were able to account for everyone by noon Wednesday, according to the city.

Fire crews conducted some searches through the rubble on Wednesday, and will continue that work in the days ahead. The area remains too unstable for residents to reenter, according to the city.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Displaced residents who have a key to their car will be allowed to access and retrieve their vehicle Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon, the city said. These residents should meet officers along the fence on the west side of the complex.

Residents who do not currently have a key to their car will be given a separate time to access their vehicles, most likely early next week. Police will provide additional details when they become available.

PHOTOS: Fire burns Boulder apartment complex 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS