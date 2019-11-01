CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — All of the water has been shut off in Central City and a boil order is in place due to a water main break Friday morning.

The break occurred along the 300 block of Eureka Street, according to a news release from the city.

Since locations below where the break occurred still have service due to residual water stored in the system, the city has enacted a boil order.

Local businesses will remain open, and the city said it is delivering six porta-potties to various locations, as well as distributing bottled water.

There’s no word yet on when the emergency repairs to the water main will be completed.

Central City residents are asked to call 303-582-5251 x1 if they have additional questions or concerns.

The city will post updates here: https://www.colorado.gov/centralcity



