Altitude extends offer to Comcast in effort to end dispute

Altitude and Comcast are at an impasse after mediation failed to yield an agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Altitude Sports is asking Comcast to consider an offer they say would end a dispute that has dragged on for nearly three years.

Altitude said in a release Wednesday that it was offering to match the pricing terms and distribution model Comcast has provided to AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the TV home of the Colorado Rockies.

"Our goal is a simple one," said Matt Hutchings, president of KSE Media Ventures. "We want to return the Nuggets, Avs, Rapids, and Mammoth games back to our fans on Comcast. Comcast representatives have recently said that they are fans of the Avs, Nuggets, and Rapids. Our hope is that by offering Comcast a model they've clearly been comfortable with over the last three years, we might give fans throughout the Front Range back the championship teams they've been missing."

> Video above: Commentary by 9NEWS' Jacob Tobey on the Altitude-Comcast Dispute

The offer comes after Altitude and Comcast failed to reach an agreement through mediation.

The stalemate between the network and Comcast started in August of 2019, when Altitude's contracts with Comcast, DISH Network and DirecTV expired at the same time. To date, DirecTV is the only major provider that has worked out an agreement with Altitude.

DISH Network does not offer AT&T SportsNet, saying the regional sports network model is broken because it charges providers a fee for all of their subscribers even if those subscribers don't watch the network's programming.

A Comcast spokesperson provided the following statement when asked for comment:

“Every cable network is different and has its own value proposition. We have been and remain willing to distribute Altitude on terms and conditions that make sense for our customers. Altitude’s latest proposal would still require nearly every Comcast subscriber in the Denver area to pay a substantial fee for Altitude even though most Comcast customers have no interest in Altitude’s content. Comcast is still hopeful to reach a solution that makes Altitude available to Comcast subscribers who want to watch it.”