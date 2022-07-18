Man arrested after stealing Amazon truck in Edgewater

Edgewater police said the suspect threatened to shoot the Amazon driver and then drove the driver 1/4 miles to drop him off.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man accused of threatening to shoot an Amazon truck driver and then carjacking the truck was arrested on Sunday afternoon, the Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said in a press release.

On Sunday around 1:15 p.m. police were called to the 1800 block of Depew Street in reference to an Amazon truck that was carjacked.

Through investigation, police learned that a 43-year-old man approached an Amazon delivery truck driver and threatened to shoot him. The suspect then drove the victim 1/4 of a mile and dropped him off.

Police said that's when the suspect stole the truck and drove through an Edgewater neighborhood at a high rate of speed. While speeding through the neighborhood, the suspect ran a stop sign at W. 26th Avenue and Eaton Street where he hit three vehicles.

Police said no one in the three-vehicle were seriously injured in the crash.

After the crash, EPD said the suspect ran on foot. When police arrived at the scene, a neighbor reported seeing the suspect acting suspicious and entering people's backyards.

Police were able to locate the suspect, and that's when the suspect ran away from them. The police department said after a short chase the suspect was caught and taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Stephen Clark.

Clark was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with 1st-degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of a Police Officer as well as numerous traffic violations.

