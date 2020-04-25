Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Denver metro area

Sloan Lipnick is possibly with Carly Lipnick and traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5.

DENVER — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl, Sloan Lipnick, who was last seen in the Denver metro area on Friday.

Sloan is 4-foot-2 and 65 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sloan was possibly traveling with her mother Carly Lipnick, 39, of Basalt, who doesn't have custody of her daughter. They could be traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO236.

The alert was requested by the Basalt Police Department. A spokesperson for Basalt police said they have reason to think Sloan could be in danger based on information provided by a therapist who works with Carly Lipnick.

Sloan's father, who lives in Aspen, contacted Basalt police on Friday after Carly Lipnick didn't answer his phone calls, the police spokesperson said.

Basalt police pinged Carly Lipnick's cellphone in the Denver metro area and found that she had checked out of a hotel around noon Friday.

Carly Lipnick's vehicle was last spotted by a highway camera going eastbound on Interstate 70 in Kansas, at mile marker 324, near the city of Manhattan.

The Amber Alert was issued in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming, the spokesperson said.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.

Amber Alerts

"Amber" stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

Certain criteria must be met before an Amber Alert is issued:

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or Amber designee from another state must request the activation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing Amber Alerts.