Amber Alert issued for 21-month-old girl believed to be with father

CBI said Earther Lee Glover, 50, is armed and dangerous.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a girl from Colorado Springs believed to be with her father, a suspect in an attempted homicide.

CBI said Ezaria Glover is 21 months old. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive in Colorado Springs.

CBI said her father, 50-year-old Earther Lee Glover, is armed and dangerous and has a history of domestic violence, and that law enforcement is extremely concerned for the child's safety.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was involved in a domestic disturbance at that Whimsical Drive address with an ex-girlfriend Friday. During that disturbance, CSPD said, Glover took the girl from his ex-girlfriend and then fired a handgun at her and her 10-year-old son. No one was injured.

Glover is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, and is wearing glasses, according to CBI. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Ezaria Glover has brown hair and brown eyes. She is two feet tall and weighs 21 pounds, CBI said.

They are believed to be in a black sedan.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 or CSPD at 719-444-7000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.