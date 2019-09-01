The Amber Alert issued late Tuesday for a teen who police said was taken from a parking lot in Sheridan by her boyfriend has been canceled Wednesday evening after the teen was found and the man was taken into custody, CBI said.

The Amber Alert was issued around 11 p.m. for Samantha Herrera, 17. She had a protection order preventing him from contacting her.

Officers responded to the PetSmart at 3720 River Point Pkwy. around 5 p.m. Tuesday because two women were yelling for someone to call 911.

When they arrived witnesses told them a juvenile female, later identified as Herrera, was attempting to get out of her boyfriend’s car after a physical struggle with him. He physically prevented her from getting out of the car and drove off, police said.

The suspect was identified as Rodney Brown III, 19. Police said he is known to be violent and has access to weapons. He is in custody.