Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Westminster Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said 13-year-old Alexis Bradford was last seen around 11 a.m. at 120th Avenue and Melody Drive in Westminster.

Alexis is described as a white girl, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds, with blonde hair with red highlights and blue eyes. She wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black and green North Face puffer jacket, a thinner leopard-print jacket underneath, black and red checkered pants and white Crocs.

Investigators said she may be with 45-year-old Bradford Eblen. Eblen is described as a heavy-set white or Hispanic man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie with writing on the front, dark pants, a black and white checkered flannel and a black t-shirt with a print on it.

The Westminster Police Department said Alexis and her brother, an adult, accepted a ride from an unknown man to go shopping. While the brother went inside to use the restroom, police said, the suspect left with Alexis in the car.

Police said the two are likely traveling in a possibly stolen 2018 black Ford Focus with Colorado license plate number AQY Q22. The car has dark tinted windows, black wheels and a Lyft sticker on the right front lower windshield, police said.

Anyone with information on Alexis' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

