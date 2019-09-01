An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday night, which sent an emergency alert to cell phones asking people to look for a 2000 White Honda Accord with Colorado license plate OMB236.

The Amber Alert was issued for Samantha Herrera, age 17, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and is believed to be with a person known to be violent, according to Sheridan Police Department.

Herrera was last seen in the area of Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Sheridan. She is believed to be with 19-year-old Rodney Brown, who police say is known to be violent and possess weapons.

Rodney Brown may be with Samantha Herrera, the subject of an Amber Alert.

Herrera is described as 5' 6" with brown eyes and long brown hair weighing 100 pounds. Brown is described as 5' 10" with blue eyes and brown hair weighing 150 pounds.

If you see either Herrera or Brown or know information that can help find Herrera, call Sheridan police at 303-795-4711.