Amber Alert issued for one-year-old girl last seen in Westminster

Police said they believe the girl was abducted Wednesday evening following a domestic violence incident.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old child that they say was taken from an apartment complex in Westminster Wednesday night.

Police said someone called 911 around 6:15 p.m. to report a domestic violence disturbance at the Park Place apartments at 9181 Federal Blvd., located near the corner of 91st Avenue and Federal Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told by the female victim that her husband had assaulted her and taken their one-year-old child.

Police said they believe the child is in danger.

The suspect's name is Alexander Damian Martinez and he is 28 years old. He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He is bald, has a goatee and has the initials "LS" tattooed on the top of his head according to the police.

Gabriella is described as 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink pajama one-piece.

Below is a photo of the suspect and the child:

Martinez drove off in a 2011 Toyota Camry with Colorado plate number BBCS47, according to police.

Police said a witness told them the suspect was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before leaving the scene.

Please call the Westminster dispatch at 303-658-4360 with any information that could assist with the investigation.

