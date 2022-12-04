Ambulance hit by driver of reported stolen Jeep in Lakewood

There were no patients onboard the ambulance at the time, and the crew was not on its way to an emergency.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after an ambulance was hit by the driver of a reported stolen Jeep Sunday night in Lakewood, police and firefighters said.

The Lakewood Police Department said around 5:40 p.m., officers tried to contact the people in a Jeep in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The Jeep had been reported stolen, police said.

When officers walked toward the Jeep, the driver sped off, police said. The officers did not chase them. About a block away, at West 14th Avenue and Reed Street, the Jeep crashed into a West Metro Fire ambulance, rolling the ambulance onto its side, police said.

There were no patients onboard the ambulance at the time, and the crew was not on its way to an emergency.

West Metro Fire said the two firefighters inside the ambulance were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Both were fine and have since been released.

West Metro said there were three people in the stolen Jeep. One of them had to be extricated. All three were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

