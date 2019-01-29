AURORA, Colo. — A Denver Health ambulance crashed into an RTD light rail crossing arm early Tuesday morning, closing multiple lanes of Peoria Street at East 30th Avenue, according to Aurora police.

The crossing arm was damaged as a result of the crash and RTD responded to the scene for repairs, according to Crystal McCoy, an Aurora Police Public Information Officer.

All southbound lanes of Peoria Street were closed at East 30th Avenue. but reopened just before 8 a.m. Northbound lanes of Peoria Street were closed but reopened about two hours after the first tweet from APD.

There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

