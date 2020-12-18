BLOG: A family shares why they joined the COVID-19 vaccine trial

An ICU nurse at UCHealth volunteered for Moderna's vaccine trial and her parents joined her from Texas. They said their daughter inspired them to do so.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — > This story is a guest blog post from ICU nurse Sandra Phillips and her parents, Pat and Dianne Phillips.

Believe it or not, I don’t normally participate in vaccine trials, so this was my first experience with the process. As an ICU nurse, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to avoid being around COVID-19.

I started researching the vaccine trials that were underway and I was really impressed to learn how promising the mRNA vaccines looked. When you consider that Moderna had a vaccine before the first American died from COVID-19, this process does not seem rushed. Scientists, researchers and doctors have spent all of this time proving that this vaccine is safe, and I love that I got to contribute in a small way.

I hope that talking about my experience of being in the vaccine trial demystifies it a little. I’m still “blinded” so Moderna has not disclosed whether I was given the real vaccine, but my side effects were only noticeable after the booster, very mild and short-lived. I believe that if people have good information about the COVID-19 vaccine, they will make good choices.

I know we’re all ready to breathe freely again, so if you have the option to get it, I say go for it!



– Sandra R. Phillips, BSN, RN

When the COVID-19 pandemic became an issue back in March, my own role was pretty simple. Since I’m retired, all I had to do was stay home and do my best to not risk infection. I thought that my responsibility as a Christian and as an American citizen was to do everything reasonably possible to not get COVID-19. This wasn’t just about me. It was also about making sure that I wasn’t taking up the medical resources (hospital beds, doctors, ventilators, etc.,) that someone else might need to recover from the disease.

My daughter, Sandra, didn’t have the same luxury that I did. She works as a RN in a hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Denver. She was exposed every day to the risk of infection from COVID and to the emotional strain of the deaths of those who couldn’t be saved from the disease. When I talked with her, it was easy to tell that this ordeal was taking a TERRIBLE toll on her, both emotionally and physically.

Yet, I was doing nothing, but staying at home. When our daughter told us about the opportunity to participate in the Moderna vaccine study, I wanted to participate and maybe help in some small way to be part of finding the cure for COVID-19.

The vaccine consists of two inoculations: 1) The initial inoculation and 2) a booster that is administered 28 days later. After the first inoculation, I had an increase of maybe 1 or 2 degrees of fever and a little fatigue. After the second shot, I also had an increase of a couple of degrees of fever and I felt really run down on the day after the second inoculation. The following day, I was fine. The side effects were incredibly minor compared to what so many people were going through when they were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

I encourage everyone who has the opportunity to take this vaccine! This is not just about you; it is also about the people who you might infect. This is our chance to end this pandemic and get everyone and everything back to normal.

– Pat and Dianne Phillips