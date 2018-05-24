DENVER -- It's like the headline says: an increase in 911 calls in Denver could increase your phone bills.

According to the Denver Department of Public Safety, 911 call volume increased by 11.3 percent from 2014 to 2015. The department's chief of staff, Daelene Mix, said while they don't have an exact cause for the uptick - officials believe population growth and the proliferation of cell phones were both contributors.

Right now, 92 percent of the calls are answered within 15 seconds, but officials said that could drop to 81.7 percent by 2022 if funding stays at its current levels and the calls continue to increase.

Current National Fire Protection Association compliance standards state that 911 answers 95 percent of calls within 15 seconds, and 99 percent of calls within 40 seconds.

The Department of Safety is proposing an increase a monthly surcharge for phones registered in the City and County of Denver from 70 cents to $1.20.

Mix said that would increase the annual revenue from $6.9 million to $11.9 million, and officials said it would help pay for 32 additional emergency communication technicians to take those 911 calls.

With that increase, the Department of Safety projects Denver 911 could answer 99 percent of 911 calls within the 15 seconds.

The increased proposal still needs approval from the Denver City Council and Public Utilities Commission.

If approved, the new rate would take effect November 1.

Mix says in the meantime, Denver 911 will continue to analyze options and work through the annual city budgeting process to meet staffing needs.

Read the full proposal submitted below:

