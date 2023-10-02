'Ring of Fire' eclipse: Officials warn of supply snafus

Emergency managers in Utah are telling residents to stock up on gas and food now ahead of the Oct. 14 eclipse.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UTAH, Utah — Officials in Utah are telling residents to prepare now for scarce supplies ahead of the annular eclipse that will be sweeping across most of the state on Oct. 14.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said hotels and other lodging in the southeastern county of San Juan are reporting 95-100% occupancy in the days leading up to and the days after the "ring of fire" eclipse. The crush of visitors is expected to strain supplies and resources around the areas of Mexican Hat and Monument Valley, according to officials.

Emergency managers are telling residents to stock up their refrigerators and cupboards with food and drinks before tourists come into the area. Residents are also being urged to make sure their gas tanks are filled up too.

Visitors getting a late start on planning a trip to Utah's Canyon Country do have some options of events to see the eclipse. Goosenecks State Park in Mexican Hat will have telescopes, solar binoculars, eclipse glasses and more. A longer list of events happening around the eclipse in southeastern Utah can be found here.

For the U.S., the eclipse will begin in Oregon at about 10:15 a.m. Mountain Time and sweep south-easterly crossing over parts of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

